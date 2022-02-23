Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Newly married actor Shibani Dandekar has added her husband Farhan Akhtar's last name to her name, making it Instagram official on Wednesday.

The actor's name on her Instagram handle now reads, "Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar".

Also Read | Oscars 2022: 94th Academy Awards to Present 8 Awards Before the Live Telecast.

She has also updated her bio, which is now: "Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer. MRS AKHTAR"

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

Also Read | Warina Hussain Birthday: 5 Pictures from Her Instagram Account That Will Make You Aware of Her Flawless Beauty.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

The couple had been dating for almost three years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)