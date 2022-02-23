Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain celebrates her birthday on February 23. The Afghan-based model who forayed into Bollywood with Aayush Sharma starrer announced her exit from social media in April 2021. While her team was supposed to look after her account for all the regular updates, there has been no activity on her page ever since. Yes, we are certainly missing her goofy posts and wonder if she plans to mark her comeback anytime soon. But until then, we can always keep scrolling through her old posts, right? NTR 30: Warina Hussain Learning Telugu for Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Jr NTR.

Right from posting pictures from her holiday getaway to her fashion avatars and of course, some of the goofy ones, Warina was quite active on her Instagram account before she decided to bid adieu. The Afghanistan-resident with her stunning eyes had also managed to register a fan base under her name, who is now looking forward to her next Bollywood venture. She was last seen in a special dance sequence Munna Badnaam Hua from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

While we wait to hear an update about her next venture, we seize this opportunity to take a peek inside her social media account once again. Join us while we admire her flawless beauty and gorgeous self. Manushi Chillar Vs Warina Hussain: Who Slayed in a Thigh-High Slit Black Dress? (See Pics).

Who's More Beautiful? Warina or this Kashmir Valley?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain)

Flaunting her Afghan Genes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain)

Ms Pretty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain)

Did Anyone Say Sunkissed?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain)

Close Up Shots are our Favourite!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain)

Happy Birthday, Warina Hussain!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).