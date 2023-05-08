Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): They are 90s divas. When it comes to fashion, they can still run the game with their unique choices. Need proof? Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty rocked the red carpet look at a recent award function in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted two pictures of her look. "I've earned my stripes", wrote the actor in the caption. She chose a black-and-white striped skirt with a crop top of a similar design. Shilpa added doses of glamour with golden bangles and a neckpiece. Shilpa's look garnered praise on her social media.

Also Read | Kushi Song Na Roja Nuvve Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Look Cute In This Track; Full Song to Be Out on May 9 (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr8yLukSk5a/

One posted fire emojis on it, while another wrote, "Sooo hotttt my Shilpudi."

Also Read | Ruth Wilson on Hollywood: Actresses Are Not Allowed to 'Age on Screen'.

Now turn to Raveena Tandon! The actor looked absolutely gorgeous in a cut-out dress from the collections of the designers' duo Shantanu-Nikhil. Raveena accentuated her look with danglers, a messy bun and bright eye makeup.

Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "Looking Stunning". Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani commented, "fav pics of u."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr8qwS8JraY/ Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has 'Patna Shukla' in her kitty.

Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri this year. The celebration for her new feat is still going on. Raveena treated fans with some inside pictures in which, Madhu, Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonali Bendre could be seen partying together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr5AiAQuPKt/

On the other hand, Shilpa, too, has a couple of projects at hand. Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Shilpa will also act in Pan-Indian 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)