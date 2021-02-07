New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Sunday shared a video with fans of her 'Sunday Binge' in which she could be seen gorging on piping hot 'jalebis and rabdi'.

Sharing a glimpse of her 'Sunday Binge' on Instagram, Shetty said, "I haven't done this for a long time but as it is Sunday today, it should be done. My friend has sent me this lachcha rabdi and gur (jaggery) rabdi. Don't know what is the difference, but let's taste".

Drooling over the deliciousness of the sweet, "I wouldn't feel guilty because its gur's (jaggery) rabdi."

The 'Life in a Metro' actor is often seen savouring on such lip-smacking snacks on her cheat-days during weekends.

With the latest post that accumulated more than five lakh views within a few hours of being posted, she captioned the post as, "SUNDAY BINGE !!Jalebi and gur ki Rabdi #sunday #sundaybinge".

Shilpa, who is very active on her social media accounts, updates her fans regularly about her activities through her posts on Instagram.

She will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2' the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama' and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

