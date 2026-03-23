Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities have been visiting Manish Malhotra's residence to offer their condolences following the passing away of his mother.

On Monday evening, Shilpa Shetty was seen arriving at Manish's home with her husband Raj Kundra, and sister Shamita.

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Manish's mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19.

Her funeral was held on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai.

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After the funeral, the designer shared an emotional post on Instagram, posting a picture of his mother with the caption, "Love and Miss you Forever."

After his post, many celebrities offered condolences. Ananya Panday, Upasana Kamineni, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor and others responded with heart emojis.

"She was just amazing manish..," wrote Farah Khan in the comment section.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher also expressed his condolences, writing, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER."

"You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share..Deepest condolences and love to you Manish," wrote Dia Mirza. (ANI)

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