Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Amid scorching heat, Shraddha Kapoor recently travelled to India's tranquil mountain location.

On Sunday, she dropped a couple of mesmerizing pictures from the vacation.

In one of the images, Shraddha could be seen flaunting her no-makeup look as she posed against the backdrop of snow-clad mountains. She also posed with furry dog.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6BXGYyp94d/?hl=en&img_index=3

"Kiski mazaal hai mujhe pahadon se vaapis le jaye?," she captioned the post.

The pictures left fans in awe.

"How beautiful," a social media user commented. "Best view," another one wrote.

"Sunderi," an Instagram user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside RajKumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year. Shraddha was last seen in the romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where she was seen paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

