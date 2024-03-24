Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been stirring up dating rumours, particularly after being seen together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The speculation surrounding their relationship has intensified, with fans eagerly awaiting any updates. The actress made funny faces as she cutely posed for the pictures, but what caught everyone's attention was the pendant she was wearing. Guess what? Shraddha was spotted rocking a pendant with an 'R' sign on it! Could this be a sign of her taking things to the next level with Rahul Mody? Sharing the pictures, Shraddha wrote, " Kuch nhi vro Shrunday hai toh kuch nhi kar rahi". Just to remind you, this post comes just a day after reports surfaced online, suggesting that the couple will soon be making their relationship official. Shraddha Kapoor and Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody To Make Their Relationship Official Soon? Find Out!.

