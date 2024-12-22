Shraddha Kapoor had an impressive 2024, with her horror-comedy Stree 2 becoming a massive hit at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Recently, she attended a Meta India event where she turned heads in a stunning power suit, exuding charm and confidence. However, it's one of her adorable moments from the event that has quickly gone viral. The actress was seen recreating the popular little Kerala girl's eyeliner trend, winning hearts online with her antics. Don't just take our word for it—read on! Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles in Multi-Coloured Gown at Gala Screening (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor Wins Hearts With Her Cute Antics

A video of Shraddha Kapoor has taken the internet by storm, showing her effortlessly recreating the viral 'eyeliner baby girl' moment at a recent Meta India event. Known for her strong presence on social media, the actress nailed the cute, playful expressions that made the trend so popular—despite not actually applying any makeup. For those unfamiliar, the four-year-old 'eyeliner baby girl' from Kerala became an internet sensation for her adorable facial expressions while applying makeup near her eyes and forehead. Shraddha's flawless recreation has delighted fans, showcasing her fun-loving side and infectious charm. 'Stree 2': Shraddha Kapoor Shares Insights on the Film's Success and Her Exciting Future Projects; Says 'Her Best Is Yet to Come'.

Shraddha Kapoor's Viral Video From Meta Event

Following the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films ahead. She is set to star in Chaalbaaz in London, a comedy, and KTina, a quirky project. Shraddha is also rumoured to feature in the much-anticipated Naagin film and the sequel to the popular comedy No Entry. Fans are eagerly awaiting her diverse roles in these upcoming films.

