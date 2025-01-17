Shraddha Kapoor has had a phenomenal 2024 with the release of Stree 2, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Apart from that, the Bollywood actress has also been grabbing headlines for her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody. Though Shraddha has never confirmed their romance, the Stree 2 actress keeps dropping subtle hints through her outings and social media posts. Just a few days after netizens noticed a picture of the duo on her phone's wallpaper, the actress has now shared an adorable photo of herself with Rahul Mody in matching nightwear on social media. Did Shraddha Kapoor’s Phone Wallpaper Reveal a Heartwarming Moment With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? (Watch Viral Video).

Shraddha Kapoor Twins With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody in New Photo

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (January 16), Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody, both wearing matching outfits. In the picture, only their legs are visible, showcasing their cute attire. While Shraddha clicked the photo, Rahul can be seen patiently standing beside her with folded hands. The Stree 2 actress did not caption the picture but added a red heart emoji.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Latest Picture With Rahul Mody

(Photo Credit: @shraddhakapoor/ Instagram)

Shraddha, who has always remained tight-lipped about her relationship, once spoke about it in an interview with Cosmopolitan. She said, “I really love spending time with my partner doing things like watching a movie, going for dinner or travelling. I like spending time together or even not doing things together.” Shraddha Kapoor Shares Vada Pav Fun With Rumoured Beau Rahul Mody, Dismiss Breakup Speculations; Says, ‘May I Always Bully You Into Taking Me for Vada Pav’ (View Pic).

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in the blockbuster Stree 2, will next be seen in Nikhil Dwivedi’s Nagin. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the filmmaker took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of the film’s script. The movie was titled Nagin: An Epic Tale of Love & Sacrifice.

