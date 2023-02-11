New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Nothing can beat the excitement of seeing the new bride. And as Kiara Advani recently turned Mrs Malhotra, the newlywed actress was showered with post-wedding blessings, a testament to the love and support that surrounds the couple.

After tying the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7, Sidharth and Kiara headed to Delhi for their "griha pravesh" at the groom's residence in the capital. The couple also hosted a reception for their close friends and family members at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.

While pictures from the reception are not out, a few glimpses from their time in the city have emerged.

In viral images, Sidharth and Kiara are seen posing with guests who may have visited the couple to shower their blessings on them.

Mr and Mrs Malhotra kept it simple while posing with the guests. , Kiara wore a simple white suit with a fuchsia pink dupatta. While she ditched sindoor and mangalsutra, she sported her pink chooda.

Sidharth opted for a casual look by donning red t-shirt and blue jeans.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace after dating for a couple of years.

Announcing them as each other's better half, the duo took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

On Friday, Kiara dropped an adorable video from their varmala ceremony. The clip begins with Kiara walking towards her groom. She made her bridal entry romantic and filmy as she danced her heart out while walking to the stage where Sidharth was standing. Sidharth jokingly looked at his watch, as if he was asking her to hurry up.

As Kiara finally walked upto him, the couple hugged each other and exchanged garlands. The couple sealed the varmala ceremony with a perfect kiss.

Sidharth and Kiara will now host a grand reception for the film fraternity in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI)

