Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have sealed the deal with the sweetest kiss. The couple who tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer dropped the first video from their dreamy wedding ceremony. From Kiara’s bridal entry to their varmala exchange to their emotional moments and the stunning wedding outfits too, this beautiful video from the Shershaah couple’s big day will surely make SidKiara fans shed happy tears. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Receive Grand Welcome at Actor’s Delhi House; Video of Newlyweds Welcomed With Dhol Beats Is Unmissable – WATCH.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

