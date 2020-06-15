Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | Sonakshi Sinha Slams 'people Trying to Garner Publicity' from SSR's Death

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:10 PM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Without naming anyone, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday in a social media post lashed out at "certain people trying to garner publicity" from the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).

The 'Dabangg' girl took to Twitter and posted a statement where she is seen urging people not to spread negativity using the death of the 'Kai Po Che!' actor.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity... PLEASE just stop," wrote Sinha.

"Your spewing negativity, hate, and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really," she added.

Also Read | Malayalam Film Producer Kulathoor Bhaskaran Nair Dies at 83.

The 33-year-old actor did not name or address the post to any specific person.

"Certain people are just disgusting and will always be," she wrote along with the note.

The 'Akira' actor has also posted the same note on her Instagram stories.

SSR had allegedly killed himself by hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, police said.

His last rites were performed earlier today at Mumbai's Vile Parle amid heavy downpours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

