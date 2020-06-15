Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has shattered many myths in Bollywood. The actor, though successful had his own battles to fight and his internal pain became excruciating since the past six months. Sources close to him insist the actor was suffering from clinical depression but had stopped taking his anti-depressant pills. And while B-town folks are offering their condolences to his departed soul, netizens are busy slamming them for pushing him to the edge. Mumbai police had earlier launched an investigation into his suicide but recent development suggests they will also look into professional rivalry angle. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul.

According to many reports, Sushant never felt welcomed in the industry and often complained about how isolated he felt. Despite delivering hits in MS Dhoni biopic and Chhichhore, the actor wasn't really a part of "any camp" and the outsider tag haunted him to the core. Apparently, the same professional rivalry was a major reason behind his depression and cops will also investigate this angle.

Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh took to his Twitter account to give an update on the official probe and how officers will also look into the new alleged angle. Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide is WRONG and Insulting to the Actor’s Stardom.

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

Earlier the police had shared the actor's postmortem report while confirming suicide as the cause of his death. His final rites took place at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle and his ashes will be taken to his home town in Patna.

