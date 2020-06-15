Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 10:23 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Sushant Singh Rajput No More (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has shattered many myths in Bollywood. The actor, though successful had his own battles to fight and his internal pain became excruciating since the past six months. Sources close to him insist the actor was suffering from clinical depression but had stopped taking his anti-depressant pills. And while B-town folks are offering their condolences to his departed soul, netizens are busy slamming them for pushing him to the edge. Mumbai police had earlier launched an investigation into his suicide but recent development suggests they will also look into professional rivalry angle. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul.

According to many reports, Sushant never felt welcomed in the industry and often complained about how isolated he felt. Despite delivering hits in MS Dhoni biopic and Chhichhore, the actor wasn't really a part of "any camp" and the outsider tag haunted him to the core. Apparently, the same professional rivalry was a major reason behind his depression and cops will also investigate this angle.

Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh took to his Twitter account to give an update on the official probe and how officers will also look into the new alleged angle. Sushant Singh Rajput: Dear Tweeple, Here’s Why Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and the ‘Nepotism Gang’ for His Suicide is WRONG and Insulting to the Actor’s Stardom.

Check Out his Tweet

Earlier the police had shared the actor's postmortem report while confirming suicide as the cause of his death. His final rites took place at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle and his ashes will be taken to his home town in Patna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

