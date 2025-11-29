New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor and animal welfare supporter Sonali Bendre has returned with Season 2 of 'The Happy Pawdcast' following the positive response to its first season earlier this year.

The show, which aims to build credible, expert-backed conversations around pet care, reflects the rising engagement among India's rapidly growing community of pet parents.

Speaking to ANI, Sonali explained how the podcast evolved from a simple awareness initiative into a much-needed platform addressing the real issues faced by pet owners. She recalled how the pandemic drastically changed the emotional needs of pets and their families, and how it sparked the idea behind the series.

While describing the confusion many pet parents experienced during that time, she noted how trends and social media often influenced decisions. She said the period left both pets and humans struggling with "anxiety" and uncertainty, adding that even she found herself caught up in online advice.

"During the pandemic, many more people started adopting pets and getting pets. They were at home, and the pets were used to having their humans with them. When the pandemic ended, humans started going out again, but the pets that came during the pandemic were never used to being away from their humans. Their anxiety, their anxiousness... the mental situation of humans after the pandemic--it was a different era," she said.

Sharing how the podcast originated, she explained that her veterinarian questioned her choices, leading to deeper conversations about the lack of credible information for pet owners. Sonali recalled telling her doctor that there must be others like her who needed answers. This became the turning point for the project, motivating her to create a space where experts could guide pet caregivers.

Speaking about what it takes to be a responsible pet parent, Sonali emphasised that understanding each animal's individuality is key. She highlighted that people are constantly learning and that "nobody is born a good pet parent," adding that pets, like children, have different personalities and needs.

"Which is very important, because, you know, like I said, how do you become a good pet parent? You'll know that when you talk to different people. Many times, we try our best, but we don't understand that they are animals. No matter how much we love them, they are not humans. They have different needs. Their chemistry is different. So understanding that is very important. And I think nobody is born a good pet parent. We are all learning because every pet brings something different. Like every child is different. Even if you have twins, their natures can be different," she added.

Season 2 of The Happy Pawdcast brings together well-known celebrity pet parents who share personal experiences of companionship, grief, and growth. The guest list includes Amala Akkineni, Rohan Joshi, Remo D'Souza, Diana Penty, Kubbra Sait, Karan Wahi, Tusshar Kapoor, and others.

The first episode of the new season premiered on November 7 on RosePod's YouTube channel. (ANI)

