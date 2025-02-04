New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently performed at the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas.

Rashtrapati Bhawan shared several pictures from the event.

Also Read | 'Deva' Song 'Marji Cha Maalik': This Electrifying Track Exemplifies Shahid Kapoor's Badass Attitude and Swag! (Watch Video).

"Popular singer and music director Shri Sonu Nigam called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later, he performed in the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas," it said in a post on X.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1886417952834240699

Also Read | 'Deva' Box Office: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Movie Grosses INR 34.01 Crore Worldwide in Opening Weekend.

Meanwhile, just a day before, the singer took to Instagram and shared a painful experience.In the video, Sonu Nigam revealed that he suffered a severe back spasm while performing live. The pain was so intense that he compared it to a needle piercing his spine, making movement extremely difficult.

He captioned the post, "Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFkoY8FB106/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Nigam has several awards to his credit. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.

Nigam began his career with the song 'Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye' from TV serial Talash (1992). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)