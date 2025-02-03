The wait is over! The electrifying video song “Marji Cha Maalik” from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s ]film Deva has finally been unveiled. Packed with high energy and a powerful vibe, this track is a treat for fans and music lovers alike. 'Deva' Box Office: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Movie Grosses INR 34.01 Crore Worldwide.

Touted as one of the most pivotal songs in the film, “Marji Cha Maalik” captures the essence of Deva’s fearless and unyielding spirit. Its bold lyrics and commanding composition mirror the larger-than-life persona of Shahid Kapoor’s character. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: Netizens Impressed by Shahid Kapoor’s Cop Avatar, Laud the Actioner Co-Starring Pooja Hegde!

Watch 'Deva' Song 'Marji Cha Maalik':

Directed by celebrated Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an action thriller, and is already in theaters near you.

