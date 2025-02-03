Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva has made a stellar start at the box office, earning INR 6.82 crores India gross on its opening day. With this, the film has secured the second-highest opening of 2025, fueled by audience excitement, strong reviews, and positive word-of-mouth. Continuing its impressive run, Deva witnessed a jump on Saturday and collected INR 7.80 crores domestic gross on Day 2. ‘Deva’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor’s Cop Drama Sees Growth, Mints INR 12.39 Crore in India.

The film has also garnered a strong overseas response, collecting INR 3.49 crores on Day 1, followed by INR 4.15 crores on Day 2.

This takes the worldwide gross collections of the film to INR 22.26 crores for the first 2 days, Day 1 being INR 10.31 crores and Day 2 taking a leap up to INR 11.95 crores.

The buzz surrounding Deva has grown organically, with no special discounts or ticketing offers. Audiences are praising the gripping storyline, suspense, and high production values, as well as Shahid Kapoor’s remarkable performance as a rebellious cop. The spellbinding action sequences and the strong screen presence of Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati have also garnered appreciation, amplifying the conversation on social media and within industry circles. The film’s positive reception, particularly in metro cities, suggests a strong momentum ahead. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: Netizens Impressed by Shahid Kapoor’s Cop Avatar, Laud the Actioner Co-Starring Pooja Hegde!

The film is gaining acceptance among audiences, with an intelligent viewership providing positive feedback. The increase in viewership numbers is organic, with a 30% rise in attendance at national chains on Saturday. Well-made and effectively executed, the film showcases Shahid Kapoor’s brilliant performance. The makers are reporting the results transparently.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva released on 31st January 2025 and is now playing in theatres.

