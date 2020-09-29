Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood, who is often dubbed as the "messiah of migrants" for his philanthropic work, participated in the Green India challenge by planting a sapling in the Ramoji Film City here.

The 'Dabangg' actor was given the challenge by film director Srinu Vaitla which he took sportily and was seen planting saplings in the city.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Reacts to RCB’s Super Over Win Against MI, Calls It ‘Too Exciting a Game for a Pregnant Lady'.

While appreciating the efforts taken up by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, the 47-year-old actor said that saving the environment is the central priority post-COVID.

He also stated that every person should take part in saving the environment by planting the saplings. (ANI)

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula to Join Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as a Mentor!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)