Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Bollywood's fashion queen Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who's going to be a mother soon, was back on sets on Wednesday, said the actor in her latest social media post.

On Wednesday, the 'Raanjhanaa' star took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning selfie of her getting back to the working mode. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Back on set......"

In the picture, the 36-year-old star looked radiant, as she flaunted her pregnancy glow. She could be seen donning a neutral-shade printed outfit; her long wavy hairs were clipped. Sonam's bronze nude makeup look complimented the entire look.

On March 21, in a social media post, Sonam announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this fall.

She also shared a few images in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.

For the unversed, the duo had tied the knot back in 2018, in a traditional wedding ceremony, in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam has a crime thriller titled 'Blind' in her kitty. (ANI)

