Mumbai, March 21: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has announced that she and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and that their baby will arrive in the fall.

Sonam made the announcement on Instagram with a few pictures. The images also feature her Anand. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband. Anil Kapoor Is ‘Happy Beyond Measure’ to Be a Grandfather After Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Announce Pregnancy!

she wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you." Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

View Pics of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actress then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018.

