Shah Rukh Khan is currently trending on Twitter, thanks to his #AskSRK sesh on the micro-blogging site. Having said that, one of the key highlights from the chit-chat session of SRK with his admirers was when he mentioned the food delivery app, Swiggy's name while replying to a fan's querry. Now, staying true to their mantra, Swiggy literally sent their employees outside King Khan's Mannat with food post "Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya??" comment by Jsstar. 'Hum Hain Swiggy Se' Shah Rukh Khan Mentions Swiggy During #AskSRK Session, and Food Delivery App's Reply to His Tweet Is Too Sweet!

Swiggy Employees Outside Mannat:

hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYjUVm pic.twitter.com/swKvsEZYhC — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

SRK's Reply to a Fan:

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

