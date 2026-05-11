Michael Pennington Dies: ‘Star Wars - Return of The Jedi’ Actor Passes Away at 82

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Washington, May 11: Veteran British actor Michael Pennington, best known for playing Moff Jerjerrod in 'Star Wars: Episode VI, Return of the Jedi', has passed away at the age of 82, as per reports, said Page Six. According to a report, Pennington died on Sunday. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. According to Page Six, Pennington played Death Star Commander Moff Jerjerrod in the 1983 film 'Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi'. Over the years, the actor became popular among 'Star Wars' fans for his role in the iconic franchise.

Apart from 'Star Wars', Pennington also worked in several theatre productions and films. He played Laertes in the 1969 adaptation of 'Hamlet' and later portrayed politician Michael Foot in the 2011 film 'The Iron Lady'. Iconic Hollywood Actor Robert Duvall Dies: Know About His Life and Movies.

In 1986, Pennington also co-founded the English Shakespeare Company along with theatre director Michael Bogdanov. The company was known for promoting the works of legendary playwright William Shakespeare. Chuck Norris Dies: Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren and Other Celebrities Remember Action Star With Heartfelt Posts.

Despite receiving love from 'Star Wars' fans, Pennington had once spoken honestly about how he viewed his performance in the film. Pennington married actress Katharine Barker in 1964. The couple had a son named Mark before separating in 1967.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)