Los Angeles [US], February 13 (ANI): The much-awaited musical film 'O'Dessa', starring 'Stranger Things' actress Sadie Sink, is set to release on streaming Hulu platform on March 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, directed by Geremy Jasper, will first premiere at the SXSW Film and TV Festival on March 8.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, O'Dessa follows Sink's character on a journey from her family's farm to a mysterious city, where she searches for a lost heirloom. Along the way, she falls in love and must use the power of music to save the soul of her beloved.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer gives a glimpse of Sink's powerful performance. In one scene, she says, "My daddy used to tell me my singing had the power to bring light to the darkness and change things."

Another moment shows Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s character telling her, "When you sang to me earlier tonight, it reminded me of how beautiful some things are."

The film also stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett, and Regina Hall. Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl serve as producers.

Sink, who is best known for role as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, has also appeared in The Whale and Fear Street. Director Geremy Jasper previously worked on Patti Cake$ and music videos for Selena Gomez and Florence and the Machine. (ANI)

