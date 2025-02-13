‘Chhaava’ First Reviews Out! Critics All Praise for Vicky Kaushal’s Career-Defining Performance As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Call Laxman Utekar’s Film ‘Grand, Gritty & Glorious’

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming historical drama, 'Chhaava'. Critics who have attended the special screening of the movie has shared their reviews online. Here's what they said!

Bollywood Team Latestly| Feb 13, 2025 10:48 PM IST
‘Chhaava’ First Reviews Out! Critics All Praise for Vicky Kaushal’s Career-Defining Performance As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Call Laxman Utekar’s Film ‘Grand, Gritty & Glorious’
Chhaava Poster (Photo Credit: X)

Chhaava is an upcoming historical drama movie starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama film revolves around the life of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Maharani Yesubai. The movie also features Akshaye Khanna in a whole new avatar as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. We are just hours away from watching this epic film on the big screen, and the first reactions to Chaava have already made their way online. ‘Chhaava’: Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About the Challenges of Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; Says ‘Discipline Was the Toughest Part’.

‘Chhaava’ First Reviews Out!

Chhaava is undoubtedly one of the most highly awaited Bollywood films of 2025, and there's no doubt that audiences are eager to know the early reviews before catching the epic in theaters. Popular critics who attended the special screening on Thursday (February 14) have shared their honest reactions online. Going by the majority of reviews, the movie has performed exceptionally well.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Chhaava’:

One of the critics described the movie as "an heart-wrenching and inspiring tale of maratha king #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj will leave everyone in tears in eyes and pride in heart." while another one wrote, "Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, action with finesse." Check their reviews below.

‘Chhaava’ First Reviews Out!

Vicky Kaushal Delivers a ‘Career-Defining’ Performance

A Blend of History, Passion, Patriotism and Emotions

The Whole ‘Chhaava’ Team Delivers!

Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty and Divya Dutta in key roles. As per the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website, the movie has a runtime of 2 hours, 41 minutes and 50 seconds. Chhaava is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

