Entertainment News | 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' Teaser Out, Show to Premiere on July 23

Washington DC [US], May 13 (ANI): The makers of 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' unveiled a teaser of the series today. The show will premiere on July 23.

The series stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie in the lead roles. New episodes will then drop weekly.

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The show was originally announced as being in development back in April 2023. The logline states, "Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.' As the title implies, things don't go well," according to Variety.

"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" hails from co-creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal.

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HBO Max shared the teaser on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYSUHpcPabQ/

This will now be the fourth show in the 'Big Bang' universe. Aside from the mothership show, which ran for 12 highly-rated seasons on CBS, the prequel 'Young Sheldon' wrapped up its own seven-season run at the broadcast network in May 2024.

A spinoff of that show, 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, debuted on October 17, 2024. (ANI)

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