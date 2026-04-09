Singapore, April 9 (ANI): A mesmerising sand animation performance by internationally acclaimed Odia artist Sudam Pradhan emerged as the defining highlight of Utkal Divas 2026 celebrations in Singapore, captivating an audience of over 300 attendees and drawing praise from dignitaries, including India's High Commissioner.

Organised by the Odia Society of Singapore (OSS) at the GIIS Auditorium, the cultural evening brought together the Odia diaspora and enthusiasts to celebrate Odisha's heritage and identity.

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The event commenced with a ceremonial diya lighting, followed by a welcome address by OSS President Subrat Nayak. Among the key dignitaries present was Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore.

The spotlight was on Sudam Pradhan, whose 30-minute live sand animation performance seamlessly blended Odisha's cultural richness with elements of Singapore's heritage.

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Using only sand as his medium, the artist transformed the stage into a dynamic storytelling canvas, earning sustained applause from the audience.

In a conversation with ANI, Pradhan shared his experience and said, "Many people enjoyed it. It was a great experience. I would like to thank Odia Art and Culture, Odia Society of Indian Society, which promotes art and artists in Singapore. I would like to thank you for giving us an international platform through which we can present our art and culture in a beautiful way."

He also highlighted the inspiration behind his work, adding, "The Konark Sun Temple is a magnificent symbol of India's ancient architectural brilliance... Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it represents the rich cultural heritage of Odisha. Through my sand art in Singapore, I proudly present this timeless masterpiece to the world."

Adding to the visual appeal, Pradhan created a mini tabletop sand sculpture inspired by the iconic Konark Sun Temple at the ODOP (One District One Product) exhibition, where it became a major attraction for visitors.

Sharda Sahu, a member of the Odia Society of Singapore, shared her excitement: "None of us were bored. It was so entertaining. It moved so swiftly... You feel like some movie is playing for you. I expect more people to see it and appreciate it."

High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule also commended the artist and said, "I thank him for coming here this year and making time. I think we all should benefit from his presence here... we should continue with this kind of programme every year."

The celebration featured vibrant cultural performances throughout the evening, showcasing Odisha's traditions on a global platform. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)