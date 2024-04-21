Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Suhana treated fans to glimpses of her Italy vacation on her social media account.

The actress took to her Instagram account in Saturday to share stunning pictures from her vacation trip.

In the first photo, Suhana wears a grey shirt, black jacket, and sunglasses, standing on a brick road with her long hair down. She's enjoying the sun with other tourists and locals nearby.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5-3tXICHXq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

More photos show beautiful alleyways in Milan. Suhana gives a peek of her polka dot dress, black Givenchy jacket, an aerial view of a green village, a plate of tasty spaghetti, and more.

Suhana wrote a caption that read, 'Ciao!'

Her best friend, actor Ananya Panday, took to the comment section and penned, "Can already see all the new shopping."

Earlier, Suhana was spotted in Kolkata last week for the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Her father, team owner Shah Rukh Khan, was also there at Eden Gardens stadium to support the team.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, entered the film industry with her debut movie, 'The Archies.'

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the Netflix film was released in December last year. It was the first big screen adaptation of the popular comics of the same name. In the movie, Suhana played Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda played Archie Andrews, and Khushi Kapoor played Betty Cooper. While the film received critical acclaim, it didn't resonate strongly with the audience. (ANI)

