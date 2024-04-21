Karisma Kapoor on Sunday won the hearts of her fans worldwide by dropping some mesmerising pictures of herself in a breezy summer attire. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures donning a pastel green floral co-ord set. The set comprises a long kurta-style top paired with matching trousers. Karisma Kapoor Is the Queen of '90s Fashion and This Throwback Pic Is Proof.

She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail. Karisma rounded off the look with silver hoop earrings, juttis and sunglasses. For the caption, the Biwi No 1 actress wrote: "Summer lovin." Fans showered love in the comments section, with one expressing, “awssmmmm”, while another conveyed, “love from Pakistan”. A user also wrote: “Luv from Kashmir”.

Karisma Kapoor’s Summer Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Meanwhile, she was recently seen in the mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, and Sanjay Kapoor. It is streaming on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).