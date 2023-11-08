Makers of the upcoming drama film The Archies on Wednesday announced the official trailer release date of the film. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Taking to Instagram, Zoya Akhtar shared a post which she captioned, "Ready to groove, move and raise the roof The Archies TRAILER drops TOMORROW." The makers will be unveiling the official trailer of the film on November 9. The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's Picture Perfect Postcard Melts Hearts!.

The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Dot play Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley. Recently the makers unveiled a new track of the film "Va Va Voom" which received decent responses from the fans. The Archies Song 'Va Va Voom': Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Bring Back the 60s Rock And Roll Era (Watch Video).

View Zoya Akhtar's Post:

"Va Va Voom" is composed by the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, penned by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar and sung by Tejas Menon. The film will be out on Netflix on December 7.