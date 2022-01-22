Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): Rumours of his daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty tying the knot with their respective partners this year did not go down well with Suniel Shetty.

Taking to Twitter, Suniel dismissed such speculations by slamming a report.

"Unsure whether to be be pained or amused. Can't understand the need to 'scoop' before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism," he tweeted.

For the unversed, Athiya is currently dating cricketer KL Rahul, and Ahan is in a relationship with Tania Shroff. (ANI)

