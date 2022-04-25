Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa are all set to give you a dose of laughter with their new web series titled 'Home Shanti'.

Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna, 'Home Shanti' revolves around the chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi (Manoj Pahwa), his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi (Supriya Pathak), and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi.

Also Read | Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble Marries Boyfriend Dhawal in a Traditional Maharashtrian Wedding (View Pics).

It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes.

Talking about the show, Manoj Pahwa said, "I feel extremely proud to be a part of a special project like Home Shanti. I fell in love with the show's storyline of a heartfelt and endearing drama. Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters. However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor."

Also Read | Britney Spears Takes a Break From Social Media Weeks After Announcing Her Pregnancy News.

"Getting back on the sets with Supriya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me. I must applaud the new talents as well as they have been such an easy flock to work and laugh with. I can't wait to see how the audience responds to the show," he added.

Supriya Pathak, too, expressed her excitement about 'Home Shanti'.

"Home Shanti is a heartfelt family drama that makes you step back and take note of those little intimacies shared in a family. The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family," she shared.

'Home Shanti' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th May. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)