This week promises a plethora of entertainment options across various genres, leaving viewers spoilt for choice. With a diverse selection of shows, series, and movies available on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, Sony LIV, Hulu, Apple TV+, Zee5, Amazon Prime, and more, the dilemma of what to watch intensifies. Whether it's gripping dramas, captivating documentaries, thrilling action, or heartwarming comedies, there's something for everyone's taste. The abundance of content ensures that viewers will embark on a journey of cinematic exploration, immersing themselves in captivating stories and unforgettable performances.

One of the most anticipated shows is Parasyte: The Grey set to make its debut on Netflix and offers audiences a thrilling narrative of humanity's battle against an emerging threat of unidentified parasitic life forms. These creatures feed off human hosts, relentlessly seeking to expand their dominion. With a cast led by Koo Kyo-hwan, Jeon So-nee, and Jung Hyun Lee, viewers can anticipate a gripping portrayal of the fight for survival against this formidable adversary.

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman: April, 1

Together - Treble Winners: April, 2

Crime Scene Berlin - Nightlife Killer: April, 3 | German

Files of the Unexplained: April, 3

Crooks: April, 4| German

Ripley: April, 4

Parasyte - The Grey: April, 5 | Korean

Amazon PRIME

Yeh Meri Family S3: April, 4

Disney+ Hotstar

The Fable: April, 7 | Japanese

AppleTV+

Loot S2: April, 3

Sugar: April, 5

The Antisocial Network: April, 5

OTT Movies

Netflix

The Tearsmith: April, 4 | Italian

Scoop: April, 5

Amazon PRIME

Música: April, 4

How To Date Billy Walsh: April, 5

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Disney+ Hotstar

Wish: April, 3

ZEE5

Farrey: April, 5

With a plethora of captivating shows and movies to choose from this week, deciding on just one favourite to binge-watch can indeed be challenging. From gripping dramas to thrilling action, heartwarming comedies, and everything in between, the options are endless. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for an exhilarating week of entertainment ahead!

