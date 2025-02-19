Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Video has dropped the highly anticipated trailer for 'Suzhal--The Vortex' season 2, giving fans a first glimpse into what promises to be an even more intense and mind-bending continuation of the Tamil crime thriller.

The new season, premiering on February 28, is set to captivate audiences with its complex narrative and stellar performances.

Created and written by Pushkar and Gayatri, season 2 is directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM and produced by Wallwatcher Films.

The eight-episode series will feature Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh reprising their roles as the lead characters, alongside an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Monisha Blessy, and others in pivotal roles.

The gripping story is set against the backdrop of the annual Ashtakaali festival in the fictional village of Kaalipattanam, Tamil Nadu.

The murder of a respected activist lawyer and social worker, Chellappa (Lal), sends shockwaves through the village, igniting a series of events that spiral into secrecy, crime, and conspiracy.

Sub-Inspector Sakkarai (Kathir) is tasked with investigating the crime, while Nandini (Aishwarya Rajesh), still haunted by the past, faces a new set of unimaginable challenges.

What complicates the case further is the involvement of eight seemingly unrelated young women, who become the primary suspects in the murder.

As Sakkarai and Nandini delve deeper into the investigation, they are faced with hidden motives, personal vendettas, and a web of past actions, all of which threaten to consume them.

Reflecting on the upcoming season, directors Bramma and Sarjun KM expressed their excitement about taking the story to new heights.

"After the phenomenal response to the first season of Suzhal--The Vortex, we set a high bar for ourselves to ensure the audience finds the second season even more captivating," said Bramma in a press note.

He further added, "Pushkar and Gayatri have crafted an even more engrossing narrative, and as Kathir and Aishwarya deliver another spellbinding performance, our task as directors became much easier. We can't wait for the audience to immerse themselves in the world of Suzhal--The Vortex once again."

Kathir, who returns as the determined Sub-Inspector Sakkarai, shared his enthusiasm for the new season, and said, "I am thrilled to reprise my role in Suzhal--The Vortex. It's been an incredible journey, and the overwhelming response to the first season was truly humbling. I believe season two will be even more thrilling for the audience, and I am excited for everyone to watch it when it premieres."

Aishwarya Rajesh, who plays Nandini, reflected on her character's journey from season one to season two.

"Suzhal--The Vortex will always be one of my most rewarding projects. In the first season, Nandini's arc was a rollercoaster, and in season two, she finds herself entangled in another dark mystery. If you thought season one was unpredictable, wait until you see what we have in store for you in the second season," she said in a press note.

In addition to Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh, the show features an ensemble cast including Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, and special appearances from Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran.

'Suzhal--The Vortex' season 2 will premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada with English subtitles. (ANI)

