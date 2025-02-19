As one of the most renowned and attractive actors in Hollywood, Brad Pitt boasts an impressive dating history that includes numerous A-list celebrities. The Oscar-winning star has been linked to high-profile figures such as his former wives, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, as well as ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow, and actresses Juliette Lewis and Christina Applegate. Despite the rampant speculation surrounding his personal life, Pitt has often emphasised that many rumors, particularly about his relationships, are unfounded. So, who is he dating currently? Is Ines De Ramon his present girlfriend? 'Brad Pitt Dating Scam': French Woman Duped of 80,000 Euros As Scamster Pretends To Be Hollywood Star Using AI-Generated Videos and Photos.

Brad Pitt: Who Is He Currently Dating?

Brad Pitt has been seen with Ines de Ramon, a Swiss jewelry executive. This comes shortly after he was rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski, who later had a brief relationship with Pete Davidson. On November 13, 2022, Pitt and Ines de Ramon were spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles. Sources indicated that de Ramon was part of Pitt's team, and she is the vice president of the jewelry brand Anita Ko. Photographs from the event showed Pitt affectionately interacting with de Ramon and introducing her to friends, including supermodel Cindy Crawford. De Ramon is also newly single, having separated from actor Paul Wesley in September 2022.

A Look Back at Brad Pitt’s Dating History

Pitt’s romantic journey began in the late 1980s when he dated singer Sinitta from 1986 to 1988. He then became involved with actress Jill Schoelen after meeting on the set of the horror film Cutting Class. His relationship with Robin Givens, his co-star from Head of the Class, blossomed during a time when she was separating from boxer Mike Tyson.

From late 1989 to 1993, Pitt dated Juliette Lewis, with whom he co-starred in films like Kalifornia and Too Young to Die. He briefly dated model Jitka Pohlodek, who accompanied him to the Legends of the Fall premiere in 1994, though they never publicly discussed their romance. Pitt's relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow began when they co-starred in the thriller Se7en. He famously referred to her as his "angel" during his Golden Globes acceptance speech for 12 Monkeys in 1996, and the couple became engaged that December.

In 1998, he met actress Jennifer Aniston, proposing to her in 1999. The couple tied the knot on July 29, 2000, in a lavish Malibu ceremony that included around 200 guests, an abundance of flowers, a gospel choir, and fireworks. Pitt’s romance with Angelina Jolie began on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003 while he was still married to Aniston. Their relationship garnered widespread media attention, and they eventually became a couple after Pitt's split from Aniston.

After his breakup with Jolie, Pitt was linked to MIT professor Neri Oxman in April 2018. He later dated model Nicole Poturalski in the summer of 2020, although they had known each other for at least a year prior to their romance becoming public. In late September 2022, he was briefly associated with model Emily Ratajkowski after her separation from her husband. Now, with his relationship with Ines de Ramon, Pitt continues to capture public interest as he navigates his personal life.

