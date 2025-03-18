Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): American singer-songwriter SZA was recognized as the R&B Artist of the Year during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony hosted by LL Cool J.

With her victory, SZA (real name Solana Rowe) became the first artist in iHeartRadio history to receive the award three times. The singer, who was nominated alongside Chris Brown, Muni Long, Usher and Victoria Monet, previously won the category in 2023 and 2024, as reported by E! News.

"I'm incredibly grateful," she said as she accepted the honour at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles before thanking her team and her fans who have "helped us break out of any genre every single time." "Thank you for recognizing me, thank you for playing my music," as per the outlet.

SZA added, "Have a blessed evening."

SZA received four nominations at this year's awards presentation, including Best Lyrics for her hit "Saturn," Hip-Hop Song of the Year for "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside Drake and Sexyy Red, and the coveted Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen, who both received ten nominations this year, are joined by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Teddy Swims in competing for the top award, reported by E! News.

The event also included special recognition for Lady Gaga, who received the Innovator Award, and Mariah Carey, who was honored with this year's Icon Award. Taylor, meanwhile, was celebrated for her record-breaking Eras Tour, which was given the title of Tour of the Century during the broadcast.

SZA is about to go on her own stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar, which will begin in Minneapolis on April 19 as part of the two artists' co-headlining Grand National Tour. While fans were captivated by their performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, the singer recently announced that the tour will be a very different experience, reported E! News. (ANI)

