Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who made his Bollywood debut as the negative lead in Mardaani, recently revealed that he is ecstatic after getting more love as a romantic hero for his powerful acting in web shows Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. Tahir said, "When I started out in the industry as an anti-hero I got overwhelming love from critics and audiences and now as I put myself out there to be judged as a romantic hero, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Review: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anchal Singh’s Netflix Series Is Dark, Twisted and Highly Engaging! (LatestLY Exclusive).

I'm thrilled that the acceptance is even higher than what it was for Mardaani. It gives me so much confidence as an actor because every artiste wants his work to be appreciated. I'm thankful to the audience for showering so much love on the projects and me. I wish they continue to do so throughout my career because it's hugely motivating." Both 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' and 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' have received an overwhelming response from the viewers. Tahir expressed that he is delighted with how the shows are performing. Looop Lapeta Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Dons Unique Avatar to Save the Life of Her ‘Useless’ Boyfriend Tahir Raj Bhasin (Watch Video).

He said, "It is overwhelming and exciting to receive the kind of love that I have been getting as a romantic hero in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen and Ranjish Hi Sahi. Both these shows are doing well in their own right and are amongst the highest rated digital shows ever made in India! I'm ecstatic to know this because I have given these projects my everything." Tahir will be seen next in Looop Lapeta opposite Taapsee Pannu. It releases digitally on February 4.

