‘OMG 3’: Did Akshay Kumar Hint at Debut Collaboration With Rani Mukerji in His Shoutout for ‘Mardaani 3’?

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Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has fueled intense speculation regarding a potential collaboration with Rani Mukerji following his glowing review of her latest release, Mardaani 3. The actor’s recent social media activity has led fans and industry insiders to believe that an official announcement for Oh My God 3 (OMG 3) may be imminent, potentially featuring the two stars together for the first time. ‘Mardaani 3’ OTT Release Date Confirmed: Rani Mukerji’s Cop Thriller To Stream Online After Theatrical Run.

Did Akshay Kumar Hint at ‘OMG 3’?

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to congratulate Mukerji on the theatrical debut of Mardaani 3, which opened on January 30, 2026. In his post, Kumar praised her performance as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, referring to her as the "Goddess of acting."

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the specific choice of words. Reports have recently circulated that the third instalment of Kumar’s hit social-drama franchise is titled Oh My Goddess. By highlighting the word "Goddess" in his review, Kumar appeared to give a nod to these rumours, suggesting that Mukerji may lead the upcoming project alongside him.

AkshayKumar Reviews ‘Mardaani 3’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Breaking a 30-Year Streak

If the collaboration is confirmed, it would mark the first time Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji have shared the screen in their respective three-decade-long careers. While both actors dominated the box office throughout the 1990s and 2000s, they never appeared in a film together.

Industry sources suggest that director Amit Rai, who helmed the critically acclaimed OMG 2, has developed a script for the third part that requires a powerful female lead. The film is reportedly in pre-production and is expected to begin filming in mid-2026.

'Mardaani 3' Sets the Stage

The speculation comes as Mardaani 3 enjoys a solid opening at the box office. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film sees Mukerji reprising her role to take down a sprawling child-trafficking and "beggar mafia" network. ‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji Visits DY Patil Medical College in Pune for Meet-Greet Session With Young Fans Ahead of Her Upcoming Film Release.

Early reviews have praised Mukerji’s "unflinching" performance, though some critics noted the film follows a familiar franchise formula. The buzz generated by Kumar's endorsement has only added to the film's momentum, while simultaneously shifting the spotlight toward the future of the OMG series. Talking about OMG, Akshay Kumar featured as Lord Krishna in OMG (2021) and a messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).