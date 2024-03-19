Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some clicks from the Prime Video's event in Mumbai.

Samantha dropped some pictures with Tamannaah on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Oh my love @Tamannaahspeaks. This meeting was long overdue."

Also Read | Did Elvish Yadav Show Off Rented Luxury Second-Hand Cars as His Own? Arrested Influencer’s Parents Make Shocking Claims on His Lifestyle (Watch Video).

In the picture, they can be seen happily posing for the camera.

Another picture showed actor Vijay Varma clicking candid pictures of Tamannaah and Samantha. Samantha shared it and wrote, "Only love @Tamannaahspeaks @itsvijayvarma."

Also Read | Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: Gurugram Police To Apply for Bigg Boss OTT winner's Production Warrant on March 20.

Tamannaah reposted both Instagram Stories and wrote, "Yaar meet me more often, @itsvijayvarma always clicking the best candid."

She reposted another Instagram Story and wrote, "Too longgggg Samuu."

They both met at Prime Video's event in Mumbai. Samantha and Varun Dhawan starring Indian version of 'Citadel' poster is finally out. Titled, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the Hindi series is created by the popular duo Raj and DK.

On the other hand, Tamannaah was there to announce her upcoming series, "Daring Partners" also featuring Diana Penty and Javed Jaffrey in the lead cast.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah can be seen in 'Odela 2'. She also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham and the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' in her kitty.

Whereas, Samantha was seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Kushi' was released in theatres on September 1, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)