Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Be Happy, and Varun Dhawan's upcoming series Citadel-Honey Bunny were announced at the Amazon Prime Video event on Tuesday. The actors engaged in a fun banter on stage. At the event, Abhishek joked, 'You're my inspiration. I want to be like you'. To this, Varun responded saying, 'That's a lie. You are our inspiration.'. Abhishek then poked fun at Varun saying, 'Give me your directors or give me your dad'. To this, Varun responded, 'You give me your dad, then'. Citadel Honey Bunny: Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Spy-Thriller Series.

Watch Abhishek Bachchan-Varun Dhawan's Fun Banter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showsha (@showsha_)

