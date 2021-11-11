Actor Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday shared a sneak peek from the muhurat puja of her upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar co-starring megastar Chiranjeevi. Tamannaah arrived at the muhurat puja in a white embroidered bright yellow saree embellished with white stones, which she accessorized with sober Indian dangler earrings. She complemented the look with a perfectly tied bun hairstyle and minimal makeup look. The Legend of Ochi: Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson and Finn Wolfhard to Star in Studio A24's Upcoming Fantasy Movie.

The actor also shared an all smiles picture with director Meher Ramesh from the muhurat ceremony. Starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the shooting of 'Bholaa Shankar' will commence from November 15.

Tamannaah Bhatia in Bholaa Shankar Muhurat Puja

Tamannaah Bhatia in Bholaa Shankar Muhurat Puja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is gearing up for the release of F3 and Gurthunda Seethakalam.

