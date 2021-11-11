Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 47th birthday on November 11. He is best known for his versatility, works in period dramas and biopics. Being one of the fantastic actors of this generation, he is the recipient of several honours throughout his career. He has earned Oscars, British Academy Film Award, three Golden Globe Awards, among others. He is a man who has some absolute talent of real acting skills. It's a bliss to watch DiCaprio on screens, as he slays every role he takes up always. Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence’s Film Gets an Official Twitter Emoji.

DiCaprio kickstarted his career by featuring in TV commercials in the late 1980s. His first key role was in 1993s The Boy's Life, he received huge recognition when he appeared in Titanic in 1997. Then, slowly he got into the spotlight and started featuring in amazing flicks. He has appeared in movies like The Aviator, Blood Diamond, The Departed, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, etc. He did marvellous job on all of these before mentioned movies, no doubt. However, he will be next seen in Netflix's upcoming movie Don't Look Up. The sci-fi black comedy film will release on the streaming giant on December 10. Don’t Look Up Teaser: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Are Trying to Save the Planet in This Star-Studded Netflix Film (Watch Video).

On the occasion of his 47th birthday, let’s her some of Leonardo DiCaprio's quotes and sayings that are hard-hitting and honest:

Unique Piece!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

Be Proud Of!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

Pay Attention!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

Don't Blame It!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

Acting Keeps You On Your Toes!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

One Rule For Being Successful!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

Career Is Fleeting!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

The Hard Times!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

Straight And Simple!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

The Ultimate Truth!!

Leonardo DiCaprio Quotes

To round up this article, let's go back to another quote of DiCaprio that reveals about his extraordinary thoughts on achieving dreams and success. "I've been very lucky to have achieved a lot of the things that I dreamt of achieving as a young man. But, at the end of the day - and I truly believe this - it is not about achieving great wealth or success. Because they don't bring happiness, ultimately." We wish this multi-talented actor, writer and producer Many Many Happy Returns of The Day!

