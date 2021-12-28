Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): As actor Ahan Shetty turned a year older on Tuesday, his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff shared some adorable pictures on social media to mark his special day.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Tania posted pictures of them laughing, hugging, kissing and making goofy faces.

Sharing a beautiful picture of them together, she wrote, "Happy Birthday," adding a heart emoticon.

While in one picture they look breezy on a boat, in another they are clad in cosy jackets in the cold weather.

Previously, Ahan's father Suniel Shetty along with his sister Athiya Shetty also shared love-filled birthday greetings through their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ahan recently marked his Bollywood debut this year with 'Tadap', starring opposite actor Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

