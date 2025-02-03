Panaji, Feb 3 (PTI) Telugu film producer K P Choudhary was found hanging in a rented house in a village in North Goa on Monday, police said.

The body of Choudhary (44), known for producing Rajinikanth-starrer "Kabali" in Telugu, was found in the rented premises in Siolim village, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

Also Read | 'Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story': Shekhar Kapur's Daughter Kaveri Kapur Makes Acting Debut Opposite Vardhan Puri.

He said Anjuna police station's Siolim outpost received information about the death, and further probe is underway.

"Details will be shared at an appropriate time," the official said.

Also Read | GRAMMYs 2025 Winners: Beyonce, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Others Bag Trophies - Here's the Complete List of Recipients of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team had arrested Choudhary in connection with a drugs case in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)