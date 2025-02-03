Tollywood producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary known as KP Chowdary, died by suicide in Goa on Monday (February 3), as per Hyderabad Mail. He was producer of the Telugu film Kabali. In 2023, Chowdary was arrested by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team for his alleged involvement in a drugs case, which reportedly included clients from Tollywood, Kollywood, and business circles. As per reports, he had been struggling with financial losses and mounting pressure from lenders. After facing major setbacks in the film industry, he allegedly became involved in drug procurement and distribution, leading to a troubled phase in his life. Kabali Movie Producer Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary Arrested by Cyberabad Police for Drug Peddling in Hyderabad, 90 Sachets of Cocaine Seized.

Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary Aka KP Chowdary No More

