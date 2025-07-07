New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Politician-actor Smriti Irani returns to acting with her role as Tulsi Virani in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi". Here is a text of her statement issued on Monday:

Some journeys come full circle—not for nostalgia, but for purpose

Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation.

In the 25 years since, I've straddled two powerful platforms—media and public policy—each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment.

Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion, and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy.

In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki—and help shape a future where India's creative industries aren't just celebrated, but truly empowered.

