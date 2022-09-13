New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Thank God' unveiled the teaser of the first song 'Manike' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Nora Fatehi shared the teaser, which she captioned, "Get ready to experience the never-seen-before side of love and lust with #Manike! Song out on 16th September. #ThankGod in cinemas on 25th October."

In the teaser, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi could be seen twinning in white outfits and the post reads that the full song will be out on September 16.

Sung by the Sri Lankan singer Yohani and Jubin Nautiyal, 'Manike' is a recreated version of 2021's viral song 'Manika Mage Hithe'.

Last year, the makers of 'Thank God' made an announcement that Yohani, will be making her singing debut with the Hindi version of her hit song 'Manike Mage Hithe'.

Earlier, director Indra Kumar said, "Yohani's song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of 'Thank God'! We are all very excited about this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. 'Thank God' is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year!"

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which gathered positive responses from the audience.

'Thank God' will be facing a big Bollywood clash, on the occasion of Diwali 2022, with Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Ram Setu' which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nusshratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. (ANI)

