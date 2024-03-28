Entertainment News | 'The Sabarmati Report' Teaser: Vikrant Massey Plays Journalist Probing Godhra Train Carriage Burning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): After the success and critical acclaim for '12th Fail', actor Vikrant Massey is all set to come with his next 'The Sabarmati Report'.
The makers on Thursday unveiled the film's teaser.
Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with the teaser video and captioned it, "An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever. Presenting the #TheSabarmatiReport, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024."
The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' offers a glimpse into unknown facts about one of the darkest and more distressing incidents in the country's political history after a coach of the Sabarmati Express, which was packed with Kar Sevaks, was set on fire.
