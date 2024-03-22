Raashii Khanna completes filming for The Sabarmati Report, a highly awaited movie. She posted behind-the-scenes photos, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and excitement for the story's release. The film delves into the events of the Sabarmati Express on February 27, 2002, near Godhra station, Gujarat. In the images, Raashii chats with Vikrant Massey and poses with him for photos. She is also captured in one of the pictures, shooting scenes aboard the train. Yodha Actress Raashii Khanna's Instagram Pics That You Must Check Out.

Raashii Khanna's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

