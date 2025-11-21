The Indian entertainment industry has produced countless films celebrating the courage, passion, achievements, and patriotism of our armed forces. Many of these stories are adrenaline-fuelled and deeply emotional, capturing everything Indians take pride in. But this time, we get a film that goes beyond valour and victory—it brings to light the sheer sacrifice of the Indian Army, rooted in an unshakeable belief to never give up, never step back, and stand their ground until the very end. That film is 120 Bahadur, a tribute to a rarely told chapter of history that is set to stir the nation’s soul. After a long time, a film arrives that truly embodies what love for the motherland feels like.

The history of our soldiers is far more awe-inspiring than we often realise. 120 Bahadur recounts the Battle of Rezang La—one of the defining episodes of the 1962 Sino-Indian War—fought on 18 November 1962. It was on this frozen frontier that 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, composed entirely of Ahirs, held their post against a 3,000-strong Chinese force and inflicted over 1,300 casualties. Despite its significance, this heroic stand has rarely been explored on screen. Now, 63 years later, 120 Bahadur finally gives this moment the recognition it deserves.

More than a film, 120 Bahadur is an emotion—an ignition of the fierce jazba that lives within every soldier. It evokes overwhelming feelings of patriotism, courage, and pride, reminding you of the grit that defines the Indian Army. As you watch the story unfold, the film speaks directly to the deepest sense of national devotion within you.

Coming from Excel Entertainment—a banner that previously gave us Lakshya—the studio returns with another powerful tale of Indian military bravery. Teaming up with Trigger Happy Studios, they have crafted a film that aims not just to entertain, but to serve as a cinematic homage to the nation. Director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai stays true to the real-life events, delivering an authentic, grounded narrative. And Farhan Akhtar, as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, is a compelling choice—embodying the role with conviction and emotional depth.

In the end, 120 Bahadur rises above the boundaries of cinema. It is passion, sacrifice, love for the nation—it is the beating heart of patriotism itself. True to its title, the film immortalises the 120 lionhearted soldiers whose courage redefined sacrifice. This is a story every Indian must watch—an essential reminder of the price paid for our freedom and the heroes who never turned back.

