Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ 120 Bahadur is just a day away from release, and excitement is at an all-time high. Amid the growing buzz, Farhan Akhtar went live on social media to interact with fans. When a viewer asked, “When are you making Lakshya 2?” Farhan smiled and replied, “For me, 120 Bahadur is Lakshya 2.”

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of India’s most defining military chapters. At its core, one unwavering line echoes through the film: “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge.”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.

